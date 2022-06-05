Gujarat reports 68 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 340

on Sunday reported 68 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 12,25,462, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,944, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 21 to touch 12,14,178, leaving the state with an active caseload of 340, he added.

Ahmedabad accounted for 42 of the new cases, followed by 11 in Vadodara, four in Rajkot, two in Surat, among other districts, he informed.

The number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in the state rose to 11.02 crore, including 55,714 on Sunday, a government release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,462, new cases 68, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,178, active cases 340, people tested so far - figures not released.

