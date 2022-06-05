Only ICMR accredited labs can collect Covid samples: DDMA

-
-
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has directed that only ICMR-accredited labs can collect COVID-19 samples.
In an order issued on May 31, the DDMA also said all labs should ensure that their own sample collectors or the entity collecting samples on their behalf must follow all bio-safety and bio-security precautions while collecting the samples, including the Bio-Medical Waste Management protocols.
"The personnel being employed by labs should be adequately qualified as per the qualifications fixed by ICMR/NABL or any authorised agency of Governor of India," read the order.
It also directed district magistrates to conduct surprise inspections and visits. "The district magistrates concerned shall supervise and ensure the compliance of the above directions by the Covid-19 testing labs/hospitals situated within their jurisdiction and shall also ensure that any violation of the above directions is penalised under the appropriate provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, it said.
It also said that labs should store the samples as per the SOP/guidelines fixed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)/National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
"Labs should comply with all the guidelines and directions of ICMR/NABL/GOI and Delhi government from time to time. The samples are collected, transported and processed by the labs expeditiously and reports uploaded within fixed time frame of collection in their respective portals and ICMR site as per the directions/instructions issued by ICMR, GOI, NABL, DDMA and Govt. of NCT of Delhi in this regard from time to time," the order added.
Delhi on Saturday logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
