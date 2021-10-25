Covid: Active cases drop to 74,735 in Kerala; 6,664 new cases, 281 deaths

-
Kerala on Monday recorded 6,664 fresh coronavirus cases, and 281 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,12,789 and toll to 28,873.
Of the 281 deaths, 53 were reported in the last few days, 219 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 9 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, a state government release said.
With 9,010 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries touched 48,17,785 and the active cases dropped to 74,735, the release said.
As many as 61,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 1,168 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (909) and Kollam (623).
Of the new cases, 59 were health workers, 20 from outside the state and 6,356 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 229.
There are currently 2,65,995 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 2,57,429 are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,752 in hospitals.
