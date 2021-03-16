Covid: BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus Unlock: List of states that will reopen schools; Key guidelines
Delhi schools prepare to open for classes 10, 12 students after closures
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
BMC warns of action for flouting norms amid rise in Covid-19 cases
Schools reopen for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar after 297 days
-
In view of rising coronavirus
cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked schools to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.
Instead, schools should ask all the teachers to take their classes under the 'Work from Home' pattern using e- learning and online platforms till further orders, the education department of the BMC said.
Earlier, from November 18, the civic body had allowed 50 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff to attend the schools on rotation basis for online, offline classes and other work.
The latest circular said school principals and management can call one teacher and non-teaching staff to the school if there is any important work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU