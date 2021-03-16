Covid: BMC asks schools to discontinue rotational attendance for teachers

In view of rising coronavirus



cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Cororation on Tuesday asked to discontinue 50 per cent rotational attendance for teachers and other staff from March 17, a senior official said.

Instead, should ask all the teachers to take their classes under the 'Work from Home' pattern using e- learning and online platforms till further orders, the education department of the said.

Earlier, from November 18, the civic body had allowed 50 per cent of teachers and non-teaching staff to attend the on rotation basis for online, offline classes and other work.

The latest circular said school principals and management can call one teacher and non-teaching staff to the school if there is any important work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)