Karnataka logs over 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

has reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,62,339 and the death toll to 12,403, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The state had last reported over 1,000 cases on December 24, with 1,005 new cases.

Out of the 1,135 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 710 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

As of March 16 evening, cumulatively 9,62,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,403 deaths and 9,40,489 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 9,428 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 129 are in ICU.

Among the six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 710, followed by Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), Bengaluru Rural (38), Tumakuru and Udupi (32) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,12,699, followed by Mysuru (54,549) and Ballari (39,426).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,01,339, followed by Mysuru (53,249) and Ballari (38,713).

A total of over 1,99,21,424 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,469 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 6,485 among them were rapid antigen tests.

