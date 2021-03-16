Karnataka logs over 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000
Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases
Karnataka reports 9,886 new COVID-19 cases
Karnataka govt issues SOPs for night curfew; train, air services permitted
Karnataka registers 2,740 new coronavirus cases, 22 fresh fatalities
-
Karnataka has reported over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,62,339 and the death toll to 12,403, the Health department said on Tuesday.
The state had last reported over 1,000 cases on December 24, with 1,005 new cases.
Out of the 1,135 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 710 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.
As of March 16 evening, cumulatively 9,62,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,403 deaths and 9,40,489 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.
It said, out of 9,428 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 129 are in ICU.
Among the six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 710, followed by Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), Bengaluru Rural (38), Tumakuru and Udupi (32) followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,12,699, followed by Mysuru (54,549) and Ballari (39,426).
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,01,339, followed by Mysuru (53,249) and Ballari (38,713).
A total of over 1,99,21,424 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,469 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 6,485 among them were rapid antigen tests.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU