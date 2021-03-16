Gujarat records 954 new coronavirus cases, two deaths in 24 hours

-
-
Gujarat recorded 954 new
coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 2,80,051, the state health departmentsaid.
Two COVID-19 patients died during the day in Ahmedabad, taking the state's count of fatalities so far to 4,427, it said.
On the other hand, 703 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered cases to 2,70,658.
The state's recovery rate thus stood at 96.65 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 4,966, out of which 58 patients are on ventilators.
As many as 1,72,313 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, including 1,41,270 beneficiaries from the priority group of those above 60 and those above 45 but suffering from comorbidities, said the department.
It took the number of people who have taken first dose of the vaccine to 22,15,092. A total of 5,42,981 people have received their second dose as well.
In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,416 with five new cases. Recovered cases also rose to 3,388 with nine recoveries.
There are now 26 active cases in the UT which has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far,officials said.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,80,051, New cases 954, Death toll 4,427, Discharged 2,70,658, Active cases 4,966, People tested so far - figures not released.
