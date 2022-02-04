Covid likely to enter endemic stage in Maharashtra by March: Rajesh Tope

-
ALSO READ
Lockdown not under discussion: Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope
Omicron: Tope says call on curbs in Maha only after consulting Centre, CM
Maha wants to vaccinate teaching, non-teaching staff by Sep 5, says Tope
Maharashtra sees 3,900 Covid infections; Tope says rise in cases 'alarming'
2nd Covid wave, Omicron emergence kept Maha health sector on edge in 2021
-
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said COVID-19 cases are declining in the state and the infection is likely to reach an endemic stage by March. Talking to reporters in Jalna in central Maharashtra, Tope said since the daily cases are declining, the government's inclination is to further ease curbs. He said the state, which reported over 40,000 new cases on some days last month during the third wave peak, is now recording around 15,000 infections. The infection curve was clearly flattening in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Raigad, the minister said. "The cases are declining. We are likely to reach an endemic stage by March. We can see that some cities, which earlier reported less cases, are reaching their peak. But we are hopeful that they will come down soon," he said. According to health experts, a disease reaches an endemic stage when its spread is limited to a particular area and its rate is predictable though it does not go way, meaning population there learns to live with the conditions. Maharashtra recorded 48,270 coronavirus cases on January 21, 2022, the highest so far during the pandemic. Mumbai's third wave, which started on December 21, 2021, peaked around January 7, 2022, when it recorded its highest-ever 20,971 infections. The new cases peaked in Pune, its satellite city Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Nagpur on January 21. On that day, Pune recorded 8,464 infections, Pimpri-Chinchwad 4,943 and Nagpur 3,659. Nashik city achieved its peak on January 19 with 1,946 cases. Tope said the Centre must start the process of vaccinating children in the 12-15 age segment against COVID-19 and added Maharashtra was ready with the required health infrastructure to inoculate this group. Coronavirus-induced curbs will continue to be eased as the number of cases go down, the minister added. Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13,840 fresh coronavirus cases and 81 fatalities, the health department said. On Thursday, the state had recorded 15,252 cases and 75 fatalities linked to the infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU