Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra cases drop to 13,840; 81 more die

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 13,840 fresh coronavirus cases, a drop of 1,412 from a day ago, and 81 fresh fatalities, while 27,891 more patients recovered from the infection, the health department said.
With these fresh additions, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 77,82,640, while the death toll increased to 1,42,940, the department said in a bulletin. On Thursday, the state had recorded 15,252 cases and 75 fatalities. No fresh infection of the Omicron variant was reported in the state, the health department added. Pune reported 2,126 cases, the highest by any city in the state, followed by Nagpur (1,175), Pimpri-Chinchwad (1,089) and Mumbai (846), it said. Of the eight administrative circles (each consisting of multiple districts), the Pune circle recorded 4,801 cases, followed by Nagpur (2,779), Mumbai (1,717), Nashik (1,675), Akola (966), Aurangabad (710), Latur (649) and Kolhapur (543).
Of the 81 fatalities, the Pune circle recorded 29, Mumbai (21), Latur (nine), Akola (six), Kolhapur (five), Aurangabad, Nagpur (four each) and the Nashik circle (3). The bulletin said 27,891 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative total to 74,91,759. The state now has 1,44,011 active cases. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 96.26 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.83 per cent. The bulletin said 1,55,223 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,52,54,877. Currently, 8,52,419 people are in home isolation in the state and another 2,396 in institutional quarantine, it added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases: 77,82,640; fresh cases: 13,840; total fatalities: 1,42,940; active cases: 1,44,011; total tests 7,52,54,877.
