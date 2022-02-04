West Bengal logs 1,523 new Covid-19 cases and 35 fresh fatalities

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal BJP slams EC's decision to hold Bhabanipur by-poll
'Like Nandigram, BJP will win Bhabanipur also', says Shahnawaz Hussain
SC asks WB Speaker to decide on Mukul Roy's disqualification expeditiously
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,03,692 on Friday as 1,523 more people tested positive for the infection, 393 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.
Thirty-five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 20,758.
The state had registered 1,916 infections and 36 fatalities on Thursday.
Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 436, followed by 369 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Ten fatalities were reported in Kolkata, and six in North 24 Parganas.
The state now has 20,213 active cases, 933 fewer than the previous day, while 19,62,721 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,421 in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate marginally improved to 97.96 per cent from 97.91 per cent.
The fatality rate stood at 1.04 per cent as the daily toll remained above 30 despite a dip in fresh infections.
The state has thus far tested over 2.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 49,152 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 3.10 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU