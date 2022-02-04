West Bengal logs 1,523 new Covid-19 cases and 35 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,03,692 on Friday as 1,523 more people tested positive for the infection, 393 less than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Thirty-five more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's death toll to 20,758.

The state had registered 1,916 infections and 36 fatalities on Thursday.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 436, followed by 369 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district. Ten fatalities were reported in Kolkata, and six in North 24 Parganas.

The state now has 20,213 active cases, 933 fewer than the previous day, while 19,62,721 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,421 in the last 24 hours. The discharge rate marginally improved to 97.96 per cent from 97.91 per cent.

The fatality rate stood at 1.04 per cent as the daily toll remained above 30 despite a dip in fresh infections.

The state has thus far tested over 2.34 crore samples for COVID-19, including 49,152 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate was at 3.10 per cent.

