Covid norm violations: Lajpat Nagar market closed till further orders

The government has ordered the closure of the popular Lajpat Nagar market in south till further orders and the Rui Mandi in Sadar Bazar till July 6 for violation of Covid norms, officials said on Monday.

The order to close the was issued on Sunday by the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, South East District, Padmakar Ram Tripathi said in an order that an inspection was carried out by the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour enforcement teams at the Lajpat Nagar Central Market wherein "gross violations" of guidelines was observed.

"It is, hereby, directed that the above market (Lajpat Nagar Central Market) is closed with immediate effect until further orders," the DDMA order said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)