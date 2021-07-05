Delhi unlock: Stadiums, sports complexes to reopen without spectators

-
-
In line with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, stadiums and sports complexes will reopen from Monday, however, no spectators will be allowed.
In a fresh order issued on Sunday, the Delhi government allowed stadium and sports complexes to open without spectators as the city will enter another phase of the unlock process.
The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 after which the stadiums and complex were ordered to shut.
Later as Covid cases started declining, the phased unlocking process started on May 31.
The order, issued by the Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), also said that cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and swimming pools will continue to remain shut in the national capital.
The new relaxations will come into effect from 5 am on Monday and the prohibited and restricted activities are extended till 5 am of July 12.
Social and political gatherings, auditoriums, schools, colleges, spas, amusement parks are also prohibited throughout the National Capital Region (NCR), according to DDMA order.
There must be strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, DDMA also said in the order.
