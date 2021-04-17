Covid situation in Delhi 'very serious', shortage of oxygen, ICU beds: CM

-

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has become "very serious and worrisome", and oxygen, remdesivir and tocilizumab for patients are in short supply, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 cases are rising rapidly with 24,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. A day before, around 19,400 COVID-19 cases were reported, he said in a media briefing.
The chief minister said he spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and requested him for supplies of oxygen,remdesivir and tocilizumab for COVID patients in Delhi.
Kejriwal said that the number of beds are also running out fast and the Delhi government is trying to ramp it up.
In the next 3-4 days, the government will add 6,000 more beds, including 1,300 at Yamuna Sports Complex and 2,500 at Radhaswami Satsang premises, he said.
