Covid tests in Delhi 3 times the number recommended by ICMR: Jain

-
ALSO READ
Ensure no untreated waste is discharged into Yamuna: Satyendar Jain
Covid peak has arrived in Delhi, cases to decline now: Satyendar Jain
Portable mohalla clinics envisioned for JJ colonies, dense areas in Delhi
Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain
All Delhi Jal Board services will be available online: Satyendar Jain
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to nix concerns over "fewer" Covid testing in the national capital, saying the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city is three times the number recommended by ICMR.
All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.
According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.
Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration.
Delhi conducted 67,624 tests on Friday and 79,578 on Thursday.
The city on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, after the city conducted 98,832 tests on Wednesday.
Jain told reporters that Delhi is expected to register 17,000 Covid cases on Sunday.
"Hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down. Restrictions by the Delhi government has impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs," he said.
On Saturday, Jain had said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the daily cases decline to 15,000.
Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU