India logs 271,202 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 16.28%

recorded 2,71,202 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The daily positivity rate is at 16.28 per cent.

The fresh infections are 2,369 more than yesterday. On Saturday, logged 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The total cases of COVID-19 infection in the country has gone upto 3,71,22,164, while the active cases stand at 15,50,377.

Active cases account for 4.18 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, 314 people have succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 4,86,066.

According to the health ministry, 1,38,331 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 3,50,85,721. The recovery rate is currently at 94.51 per cent.

7,743 cases of variant of COVID-19 have been detected so far in the country.

A total of 70,24,48,838 samples were tested so far of which 16,65,404 samples were tested on yesterday.

156.76 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

