Covid vaccination for children aged 12-15 to begin this week: Report

-
ALSO READ
No need for Covid booster doses in India at this stage, say experts
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
Gap between 2nd Covid shot and booster likely to be 9-12 months: Report
Antibody measurement after vaccination can quicken clinical trials: US govt
Russians flock to Serbia for Western-made Covid-19 vaccines
-
The Centre is likely to begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -15 years this week, while the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed, official sources said on Monday.
Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-15 years age-group.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is learnt to have given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-15 years age group.
"The vaccination of children in the age group of 12 -15 years is most likely to begin from Tuesday. Also, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above would be removed," an official source said.
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.
The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year.
The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.
India began administering precaution dosez of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU