Covid vaccination offers higher protection than previous infection: Study

-
ALSO READ
No evidence that Covid-19 vaccine booster a must, says US CDC
Unvaccinated people at double risk of re-infection from Covid: US CDC
US' CDC endorses Covid-19 booster jabs for immunocompromised people
Two doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines cut infection risk by 91%: US CDC
Study finds a new way of predicting the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines
-
A new study published found that people were over 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 if they were unvaccinated and had a prior infection.
The new study, published on Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with Covid-19-like illness, Xinhua news agency reported.
The CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have Covid-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.
The data demonstrates that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for Covid-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.
"We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of Covid-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from Covid-19," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU