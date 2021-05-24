Covid vaccine recipients in the 18-44 age group cross 10-million milestone

India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic on Monday with 1,06,21,235 people of 18-44 age group were administered vaccine under the ongoing world's largest drive.

The achievement was made within 23 days of the implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination that was started on May 1.

Rajasthan is on top in the list of states by inoculating 13,17,060 people during the period followed by Bihar (12,27,279), Uttar Pradesh (10,70,642), Delhi (9,15,275), Madhya Pradesh (7,72,873), Haryana (7,20,681), Maharashtra (7,06,853), Chhattisgarh (7,01,945), Gujarat (6,89,234), Assam (4,33,615), Punjab (3,70,413), Jharkhand (3,69,847), Odisha (3,06,167), Uttarakhand (2,20,249), West Bengal (1,98,734) and Karnataka (1,97,693).

Besides, 53,957 people of the age group between 18-44 has been vaccinated in Tripura followed by Tamil Nadu (53,216), Himachal Pradesh (40,272), Jammu and Kashmir (37,562), Kerala (30,555), Meghalaya (23,142), Daman and Diu (19,802), Chandigarh (18,613), Dadar and Nagar Haveli (18,269), Arunachal Pradesh (17,777), Mizoram (10,676), Manipur (9,110), Andhra Pradesh (8,891), Nagaland (7,376), Sikkim (6,712), Puducherry (5,411), Andaman and Nicobar Island (4,082), Ladakh (3,845), Lakshadweep (1,770) and Talangana (654).

Vaccination is an integral pillar of the comprehensive strategy of government of India for containment and management of the pandemic, along with Test, Track, Treat and Covid appropriate behaviour.

Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses (21,80,51,890) to states and UTs.

Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 23, including wastages is 20,00,08,875 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on Monday).

More than 1.80 crore Covid vaccine doses (1,80,43,015) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said.

Furthermore, the Ministry said, more than 48 lakh (48,00,650) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days.

--IANS

rak/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)