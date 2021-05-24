Pfizer, Moderna refuse to sell Covid shots to Delhi govt directly: Kejriwal

A day after COVID vaccine manufacturer Moderna allegedly refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday informed that Pfizer and Moderna have refused to sell vaccines directly to the Delhi government and claimed they will only deal with the Central government.

"We have spoken to Pfizer and Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly to us. They have said that they will deal with the Government of India alone," Kejriwal said after visiting the oxygen cylinder depot in Delhi's Mayapuri area.

"I appeal to the Centre to import vaccines and distribute them to the states. We have lost a lot of time. We need vaccines at war footing," he said.

Punjab Nodal Officer for vaccination Vikas Garg, had on Sunday, COVID vaccine manufacturer Moderna has refused to send vaccines directly to the Punjab government stating that according to their policy, they only deal with the Government of India and not with any state government or private parties.

Citing a media report, Kejriwal further said that there are sixteen companies across the country that can manufacture COVAXIN and Biotech has signed an agreement with two such companies.

"The Centre should hold a meeting with all 16 companies and order them to manufacture COVAXIN. UK and USA are examples that vaccination is the only way to prevent COVID-19," he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that the Delhi government does not have medicines and injections for black fungus treatment.

"We have made dedicated centers for Black fungus at various hospitals. But we do not have medicines and injections. We need at least four injections per day per patient. The Centre is providing us with injections used for treating black fungus but there is still a shortage. We require 2000 vials per day. But we receive 400-500 vials per day," he said.

"We have imported 6000 oxygen cylinders from China. We can now provide 3000 more oxygen beds. These cylinders have been donated by the HCL and Give India to the Delhi government. We thank the Ministry of External Affairs for helping us to import these cylinders," he added.

