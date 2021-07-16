Covid vaccine stock in Delhi will last for a day, claims official bulletin

-
ALSO READ
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
GSK, Sanofi begin new Covid-19 vaccine trial after setback last year
Vaccine should be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS director
WHO grants emergency authorization for J&J Covid-19 vaccine
Sanofi India board approves special dividend of Rs 240 per share
-
The stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines in the national capital will last for a day only, claimed an official bulletin issued on Friday.
The city had administered 33,186 vaccine doses on Thursday of which 21,189 were first jabs and 11,997 second.
According to official data, the total number of vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far has reached 91,86,905.
On Friday morning, Delhi had 2,27,600 doses of Covaxin and 1,13,900 doses of Covishield in its balance stock. This was after 1,04,150 doses of Covishield were added to the stock on Thursday.
According to the Delhi government, since Covaxin stock is "limited and have irregular delivery cycle" only 20 per cent of it can be used for first dose.
The vaccination programme is running at 1,374 centres with a capacity of administering 2,26,552 vaccine doses daily.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU