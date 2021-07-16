Two doses to frontline police workers prevented 95% deaths: ICMR study

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Chandigarh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19
Now in 85 countries, Delta variant expected to become dominant lineage: WHO
When should you take AstraZeneca second dose? Here's what evidence says
UK reports 35,204 cases of Delta Covid -19 variant in last week, up by 46%
-
Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to high-risk police personnel were successful in preventing 95 per cent deaths due to coronavirus in the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to an ICMR study.
The study, presented by NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul, was conducted in Tamil Nadu to see the vaccine effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 deaths.
About 1,17,524 police personnel were analysed for the study out of which those unvaccinated were 17,059, while those who received one dose were 32,792 and those fully vaccinated were 67,673.
The study further showed that the number of COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated police personnel was 20, while among those who received the first dose was 7 and second dose was four.
Moreover, vaccine effectiveness in those who took the first dose was 82 per cent and in those who took both doses was 95 per cent.
"Two doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to high-risk police personnel were successful in preventing 95 per cent deaths due to coronavirus in the Delta variant-driven second wave," the study said.
"Incidence of COVID-19 deaths per 1000 was 1.17 among unvaccinated, 0.21 among partially vaccinated and 0.06 in fully vaccinated," the study showed.
Sharing the study, Paul reiterated the importance of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing severe infection.
"We would like to reiterate that our vaccines are effective and hugely safe. Pregnant women and lactating women should receive it. Patients with cancer and diabetes are even more needy in this requirement and here is real life data to show vaccine effectiveness to prevent deaths is huge," Paul said.
"But we should also remember that not just vaccines but we also need to mask up to prevent infection," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU