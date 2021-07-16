Victims of vaccination fraud will be inoculated soon, BMC tells HC

-
ALSO READ
Draft guidelines prepared to prevent fake vaccination drives: BMC tells HC
What's the price of a life? A case for compensation to kin of Covid victims
Congress Rajya Sabha MP seeks compensation for cyclone victims of Gujarat
Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap says party to go solo in BMC elections
Covid: Drug cocktail used to treat Donald Trump gets BMC thumbs up
-
A separate drive will be undertaken to inoculate more than 2,000 persons in Mumbai who became the victims of bogus COVID-19 vaccination camps, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday.
Senior advocate Anil Sakhre, the civic body's lawyer, said that of 2,053 people who were duped at these privately-organized camps, 1,636 were checked.
"1,636 people reached out to us and we checked them. They were not found to have any side effects or health problems. Police report says saline water was given to them instead of a vaccine," he told the HC. "We have asked the Central Government to de-register the victims from the CoWin portal and re-register them. We will have a drive soon for vaccinating them," he said. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Siddharth Chandrashekhar through advocate Anita Castellino.
The PIL sought greater access to vaccine doses and resolution of the problems faced by people while booking slots on the CoWin portal. On July 2, the BMC had told the court that it had formulated draft guidelines to prevent fake vaccination camps.
A racket which organized bogus vaccination at housing societies, private firms and educational institutions in the name of reputed hospitals came to light last month and several people were arrested.
The court had asked the Maharashtra government to inform about the status of the police probe. Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai said a charge sheet will be filed within two weeks in the first FIR which is related to the duping of a housing society in suburban Kandivali.
"The corporation is expected to keep a vigil on all such drives in future. It must also ensure that vaccination for victims is not delayed," the HC said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU