Cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in country tops 380 million

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 38 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
More than 37.03 lakh doses were administered on Monday, as per a provisional report till 7 pm.
The ministry said 16,61,804 first doses and 1,40,806 second doses were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 on Monday.
Cumulatively, 11,41,34,915 people in the age group of 18-44 have received their first dose and 38,88,828 have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive in the country.
Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.
Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, it added.
