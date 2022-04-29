Curfew in Patiala after groups clash over anti-Khalistan march, 4 hurt

-
ALSO READ
Police denies attempts made to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Jahangirpuri violence: Situation limps to normalcy as uneasy calm prevails
Curfew imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli following communal clashes: Police
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
13-yr-old Palestinian boy dies by Israeli fire in West Bank during clashes
-
Local authorities announced an 11-hour curfew in Punjab's Patiala district on Friday after four people were injured when two groups clashed over an anti-Khalistan march.
The curfew will be enforced between 7 pm Friday and 6 am Saturday, according to an order issued by Patiala district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney.
The measure is being taken for the maintenance of peace and law and order, it said.
However, all emergency and essential services shall remain exempted from the order, it added.
Tension prevailed in the city after the clash outside the Kali Mata temple between members of an outfit called Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) on one side and a group of Sikh activists, including some Nihangs, on the others.
They shouted slogans and hurled stones at each. Four people, including a policeman, were hurt.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU