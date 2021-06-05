Customs seizes iPhones, laptops worth Rs 2.50 cr at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Yamuna body gets Rs 3,725 cr loan from SBI to develop airport in Jewar
367 iPhones worth Rs 3.19 crore seized by Delhi Customs department
Avita Liber V review: Peppy and thin-and-light laptop good for everyday use
Security enhanced at airport as first batch of COVID vaccine reaches Delhi
-
Customs officials seized a total of 222 iPhones of various models along with various electronic goods among other items with an overall estimated value of over Rs 2.5 crore were seized from Delhi airport's new courier terminal on Saturday, officials said.
Apart from 222 iPhones, 173 used laptops, 4391 bottles of food supplements, 10 Sony PS 5 and cosmetics with an overall market value of around Rs 2.50 crore were seized at New Courier Terminal by Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Air Cargo Customs Export Commissionerate, Delhi Customs said.
The goods were misdeclared as household goods from Dubai. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Thursday, customs department seized 367 iPhones with an estimated market value of Rs 3.19 crore shipped from Riyadh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU