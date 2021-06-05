Mumbai police arrests 50-year-old drug peddler, heroin worth Rs 3 cr seized

-
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police arrested a 50-year-old woman, who is suspected to be a drug peddler at Kalbadevi area, the police said on Friday.
According to the police, 1.27 kg heroin worth over Rs 3 crore has been seized from her possession.
"The woman has been identified as Saraswati Parma Naidu and is believed to be a major supplier of heroin in south Mumbai," the police said.
A case against the woman has been filed against Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and an investigation into the matter is underway.
