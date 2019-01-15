Cyber fraud: Hackers swindle Rs 130 crore from a Mumbai-based Italian firm

-
ALSO READ
'Cloudhopper' linked to China govt on hacking spree to steal data, warns US
Over 26 million cyber threats targeted Indian companies in Q3 2018: Seqrite
China, Russia and Iran ramp up economic spying on US: Report
Sebi asks market infra entities to set up a cyber security operation centre
Follow sound security practices to avoid falling prey to crypto jacking
-
In perhaps the biggest such online heist, a Mumbai-based Italian firm lost Rs 130 crore to suspected hackers who allegedly convinced its local managers that the money was needed for acquisition, police said on Monday.
The hackers sent emails to the head of the Indian subsidiary of the firm through an email account, which looked similar to that of the group CEO, a police official said.
The hackers also arranged a series of conference calls to discuss the acquisition, following which heads of the Indian subsidiary transferred the amount in given bank accounts from time to time, he said.
Based on a complaint by the company officials, police registered a case against unidentified hackers at the cyber police station on January 12 and conducting the further probe.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU