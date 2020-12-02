Cyclone Burevi: PM talks to Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs, assures Centre's help

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Chief Ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Pinarayi Vijayan and Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami respectively, ahead of Cyclone Burevi.
The Prime Minister assured all possible support from the Centre to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
After interacting with the Chief Ministers of both the states, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "I spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. I have assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. I am praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas."
"Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. The Centre will provide all possible support to Tamil Nadu. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected," PM's another tweet read.
Cyclonic Storm 'Burevi' is most likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar in the morning of December 3, and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday morning.
In view of Cyclone Burevi, 697 people from 175 families have been shifted to relief camps in Kerala and 2,489 other camps have been identified, Vijayan said.
Eight NDRF teams have reached the state. The Air Force and the Navy are ready for rescue and relief operations, he added.
According to the IMD, "Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during next 12 hours."IMD tweeted, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and North Kerala on 3rd December, isolated heavy rainfall on December 2 and 4.
