Cyclone effect: IMD says Delhi-NCR, parts of north India to receive rains

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Cyclone Tauktae to weaken into a deep depression in 3 hours, says IMD
Cyclone Tauktae: Raigad receives 23.42 mm rains, 839 homes damaged
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai on May 10
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
-
As Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its after-effects will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, said Cyclone Tauktae has brought rains to southern Rajasthan as it approaches north India.
"Tomorrow, it will stretch from Rajasthan to Haryana. Due to this, east and west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, the Delhi-NCR region will witness moderate rain. There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Delhi," Srivastava said.
The IMD has issued an orange colour-coded warning for National Capital Region (NCR) for Wednesday with a forecast of rains and squally winds of 50-60 kilometres per hour.
The weakened cyclonic circulation will also move to Uttarakhand and bring rains to the state along with Himachal Pradesh during the next two days, he added.
A western disturbance is also affecting parts of north India and the two weather systems are expected to bring rains.
Cyclone Tauktae hit Gujarat coast on Monday night as an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", bringing heavy rains to Gujarat. Earlier, the cyclone had battered the entire west coast.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU