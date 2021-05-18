'Severe' cyclonic storm Tauktae to weaken in next three hours: IMD

-

Severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that is hovering over Saurashtra in Gujarat would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during next three hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.
"Severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' lay centered at 08:30 hrs IST of May 18 over Saurashtra, about 130 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar and 10 kilometers east of Amreli. It would move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next three hours," IMD tweeted.
The meteorological department informed that 'Tauktae' lay centered at 09:30 am over Saurashtra, near latitude 21.65 degrees north and longitude 71.35 degrees east, about 205 kilometers southwest of Ahmedabad, 125 kilometers south-southwest of Surendranagar.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level review meeting on cyclone situation and rainfall conditions in the state, especially in the 14 coastal districts, today.
IMD had earlier said the eye of cyclonic storm Tauktae has ended and it is now disorganizing.
"The VSCS 'TAUKTAE' lay centred at 0430 HRS IST of 18TH MAY 2021 over SAURASHTRA, near LAT. 21.40°N AND LONG. 71.20°E, about 85 KM north-northeast of Diu and 20 KM south of AMRELI. The cyclone continues to show weakening trend. Eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening," IMD tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Indian Navy and NDRF continued to remain vigilant and carry out rescue operations along the Western coast.
According to Pramod Yadav, Deputy commandment, NDRF, "Connectivity of COVID hospital was blocked due to damage caused by the cyclone in Goa, NDRF team clearing the road to restart the connectivity."
Following the effects of the cyclone, IMD predicted light to moderate intensity rain over isolated places of West-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Hathras, Firozabad, Badayun, Aligarh, Sikandra Rao, Narora, Raya, Igals, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Alwar, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Viratnagar, Kairthal, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Pilani, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next two hours.
