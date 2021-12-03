High altitude areas in Uttarakhand receive season's first snowfall

-
The Himalayan temple of Kedarnath and the high altitude areas of Chamoli district received the season's first snowfall on Thursday while it drizzled in the lower areas intensifying the chill across the state.
Besides the Kedarnath shrine in Rudraprayag district, the Musk Deer Park, Valley of Flowers and the Nanda Devi National Park in Chamoli district also received snowfall, officials here said.
The sky remained overcast in the plains with isolated light showers at several places, including state capital Dehradun.
The temperature recorded in Dehradun on Thursday was 15.4 degrees Celsius, Tehri 10 degrees Celsius, Pantnagar 18.4 degrees Celsius, Mukteshwar 8.4 degrees Celsius and Almora 13.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department here said.
