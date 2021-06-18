Odisha Mining Corp contributes Rs 500 crore to CM's Relief Fund for Covid

-
ALSO READ
Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation at 11 am today
Budget: 8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22, says Sitharaman
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
-
To support the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha Mining Corporation contributed an amount of Rs 500 Crore to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Odisha Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Thursday.
In a statement, CMO said Odisha Agro Industries Corporation and Odisha Cashew Development Corporation paid also a dividend of Rs 3.76 Crore to State Government.
"Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik thanked all the three corporations for this support during the pandemic," the CMO said.
As per the statement, while the Agro Industries Corporation paid an amount of Rs 3,29,76,362 at 30 per cent of net profit for the year 2017-18, the Cashew Development Corporation paid a dividend of Rs 46,51,200 at 30 per cent of net profit for the year 2018-19.
It said the Agro Industries Corporation Chairman Debashis Mohanty and Cashew Development Corporation Chairman Amarendra Mohanty handed over the cheques to Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra for their respective corporations.
For the Odisha Mining Corporation, Chairman Surendra Kumar handed over a cheque of Rs 500 Crore to Chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra. Briefing on the activities of the Mining Corporation, Kumar said that OMC made a growth of 5.42 per cent during the last financial year despite the pandemic. The total mineral production last year was 17.12 million tons.
"In the last Financial Year, OMC achieved a sales revenue of Rs 5,592 Crore, which was 36.60 per cent higher than the previous year. OMC aims to achieve 1 billion dollar revenue by next year," CMO said.
It further said that "the Corporation is also supporting many welfare programmes of the state. It is funding 10 dedicated Covid hospitals in 8 districts of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU