Cyclone Nivar: Over 100,000 evacuated from TN, Puducherry, says NDRF DG

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Nivar to cross Tamil Nadu, Puducherry coast on Nov 25: Met Dept
Cyclone Nirvar: NCMC reviews preparedness, assues aid to TN, AP, Puducherry
Cyclone Nivar LIVE updates: Chennai Airport shuts down till 7 am tomorrow
Cyclone Nivar effect: Tamil Nadu announces public holiday in 13 districts
Cyclone Nisarga to hit Gujarat, Maha in 12 hrs; 10 NDRF teams deployed
-
Over one lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in order to "tide over the worst challenge" put up by Cyclone Nivar that is expected to make a landfall in the early hours of Thursday, the NDRF chief said on Wednesday.
The National Disaster Response Force has earmarked a total of 50 teams -- with 30 being deployed on the ground in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh -- in view of the cyclone moving ahead from the Bay of Bengal towards the coastal areas.
Twenty teams have been kept on standby at Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh), Cuttack (Odisha) and Thrissur (Kerala).
S N Pradhan, the director general of the federal disaster response force, said all preparations have been done to "tide over the worst challenge that is put up by the cyclone".
"As per reports last received, the cyclone may make a landfall a little later than earlier predicted and it could be after 2-3 am on Thursday or on November 26," Pradhan said in a recorded audio-visual message.
The speed is going to be that of a very severe cyclonic storm which is 130-145 kms per hour with gusting winds, he said.
The landfall is expected to take place between Mamallapuram and Karaikal.
"As per latest reports, more than one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry about 1,000-2,000 people have been evacuated by the local authorities and the NDRF," he said.
He said there is "perfect coordination" between the state and central authorities which are monitoring the cyclone and the force is prepared with equipments like cutters and boats to help rescue those trapped and ensure resumption of normal life.
"A total of 25 NDRF teams are deployed on the likely affected coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh after consultation with state authorities.
"Out of these, 15 teams have been deployed in costal districts of Tamil Nadu. Six have been positioned at Cuddalore, three at Viluppuram, two teams each at Chennai and Chengalpattu, while one team each at Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts," an NDRF spokesperson said.
Besides, three teams are deployed at Pondicherry and one team at Karaikal, he said.
Three NDRF teams have been deployed at Nellore district and one team at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, the spokesperson said.
Sensing severity of the situation, five additional NDRF teams have also been kept on alert at Vijayawada and two teams at Vishakhapatnam for immediate backup, he said.
"In view of the current COVID-19 scenario, NDRF teams are equipped with appropriate PPE/special kits," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU