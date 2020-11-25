I-T refunds worth Rs 1.36 lakh cr issued to 4.1 mn taxpayers till Nov 24

-
ALSO READ
CBDT issues over Rs 1 trn refunds to 3.2 mn taxpayers since April
CBDT notifies income tax returns forms for 2019-20: Find all the details
Tax refunds worth Rs 1.06 trn issued to 3.09 mn taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT
Govt extends deadline for filing income tax returns for FY19 till Sept 30
Not verifying your income tax returns might have serious consequences
-
The Income Tax Department has issued refunds worth over Rs 1.36 lakh crore to over 41 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.
This includes personal income tax (PIT) refunds amounting to Rs 36,028 crore and corporate tax refunds of over Rs 1 lakh crore during this period.
CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,36,962 crore to more than 41.25 lakh taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 24th November,2020. Income tax refunds of Rs 36,028 crore have been issued in 39,28,067 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,00,934 crore have been issued in 1,96,880 cases, the I-T Department tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU