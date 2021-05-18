Cyclone Tauktae leaves three dead, 10 injured in Mumbai: Civic officials

Cyclonic storm Tauktae claimed



three lives and left 10 others injured in over the last 24 hours when it passed close to the city coast, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The sea here has been very rough due to the impact of the and the huge tidal waves on Monday dumped tonnes of garbage at chowpatties, Marine Drive and the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, they said.

Videos of huge tidal waves lashing the Gateway of area went viral on social media platforms where people also shared images of the trail of destruction left by the cyclonic storm at some of the prominent monuments here.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar said due to the precautions taken by the city civic body, the jumbo COVID-19 facility set up at the Bandra-Kurla Complex did not suffer many major damage, except that its cover was torn at some places and some iron sheets were blown away.

The cyclonic storm claimed two lives in separate boat accidents at Mahim and Madh jetties here, as per an update issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In another incident, a tree collapsed on a 45-year-old woman at a chawl in Worli area on Monday. She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the KEM Hospital, the BMC said.

Besides, nine people were injured in incidents of house and wall collapse, while one person got hurt in a tree fall, it said.

According to BMC, it received 2,364 complaints of tree fall, 56 related to water-logging, 43 of house or wall collapse, 39 of short-circuit and two of boat accidents over the last 24 hours.

It said that the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre recorded 207.6 mm rainfall at Colaba in south Mumbai and 230.3 mm at Santacruz in suburbs in the 24- hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

The civic body's automatic weather station in suburban Kandivali recorded the highest 320 mm rainfall, followed by 315 mm rainfall at Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir (Borivali) and 292 mm downpour at Dahisar.

The highest wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded at the Colaba pumping station on Monday, followed by 107 kmph at the Britannia pumping station on Ray road, it said.

The Bandra-Worli sea-link, which was shut on Monday, was opened for traffic around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, it added.

The monorail services also resumed around 3 pm on Tuesday, an official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

