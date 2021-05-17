Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds at 114 kmph strike Mumbai today

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae: All but 19 fishing boats returned to Maha, Gujarat ports
Tauktae: IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat
Cyclone Amphan resulted in $14 bn economic losses in India: UN report
Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic' storm: IMD
Met dept says Tauktae now 'very severe cyclonic storm', Gujarat alerted
-
Cyclonic storm Tauktae over the
Arabian Sea led to very strong winds blowing at a speed of 114 kmph in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, civic officials said.
This was the highest wind speed recorded so far during the day, they said.
The wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded around 2 pm at the weather station based at Afghan Church in south Mumbai's Colaba area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.
Earlier, around 12.15 pm, the weather station recorded a wind speed of 111 kmph, it said.
The BMC has set up 60 automatic weather stations across Mumbai for day-to-day monitoring of the climatic conditions in the metropolis.
Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre said its Colaba observatory recorded a wind speed of 102 kmph around 11 am.
The Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic in view of the strong winds and people were asked to take alternate routes, a BMC official said.
Due to the strong winds, some plastic sheets covering the roof of a common passenger area at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai were blown away in the morning, a railway official said.
The area was cordoned off and the railway staff immediately attended to it, he said.
Cyclone Tauktae has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm". It is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU