Cyclone Yaas: Calcutta HC cancels all matters listed for May 26-27

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27
LIVE: Cyclone Yaas to turn into severe storm; Odisha, WB on yellow alert
-
With West Bengal bracing up for Cyclonic storm Yaas, Calcutta High Court on Monday informed that it has canceled the hearing of all matters listed for May 26 and 27, in view of the warning issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the cyclonic storm.
Calcutta High Court issued a notification and stated, "All matters listed on 26 and 27 may 2021 which cannot be taken up because of the above crisis can automatically be listed on the next available day for sitting of all respective bench or benches."
"The officers and staff of the court who are unable to attend Court on these two days shall not be marked absent and shall be deemed to be on duty," it added.
According to the notification, the above orders have been approved by the chief justice.
"Whereas the committee of the Court is dealing with Covid-19 related matters has been pleased to apprehend on the basis of the report of the Meteorological Department with regards to the cyclone Yass on 26 and 27 May be accompanied by widespread heavy rainfall and damage," the notification read.
"Considering the aforesaid factors the committee has been please to pass the following decisions and the same has been duly approved by the Honorable chief justice," it added.
Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief, SN Pradhan said that 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha.
"Cyclone Yaas has developed into a deep depression, it's moving towards the Odisha coast on the conjunction of Odisha and West Bengal, and is likely to make landfall on May 26. In view of this, 20 more NDRF teams will be deployed in Odisha," said Pradhan.
The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on Saturday morning has intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a cyclone namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU