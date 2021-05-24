Cyclone Yaas: Deep depression to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday informed that the deep depression over the East-central has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

In a tweet, informed, "Deep Depression over East-central intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Yaas' and about 600 km of Port Blair. To intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours."

Keeping in view the approaching cyclone, the Eastern Railway on Sunday cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the States and central ministries and agencies which will be dealing with the disaster arising out of the predicted Yaas.

The Armed Forces also have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact of the anticipated disaster by airlifting 950 Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel across the country, with 26 helicopters in standby for immediate deployment.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Defence, 70 tonnes of load has also been airlifted from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 transport aircraft as of May 23.

The low-pressure area which formed over the east-central on Saturday morning, had intensified into a depression on Sunday and by Monday morning, it will form a namely Yaas, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Meteorology Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

"It is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It will cross West Bengal and north Odisha coasts on the evening of May 26," informed Dr Mohapatra.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are monitoring the situation closely, in view of the approaching cyclone, informed an official statement.

