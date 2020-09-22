Daily Covid-19 recoveries surpass new infections for past four days: Govt

-
-
With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.
Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.
"India's COVID-19 cases share is 17.7 per cent of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5 per cent of total recoveries in world. The daily recoveries from COVID-19 more than number of new infections reported per day since past four consecutive days," he said.
While the US's COVID-19 cases share is 22.4 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 18.6 per cent of total recoveries in world, the data presented by him showed.
Brazil's COVID-19 cases share is 14.5 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 16.8 per cent of total recoveries in world, it showed.
Addressing the briefing, COVID-19 task force member V K Paul (NITI Aayog member) urged people to wear masks and follow all the social distancing norms, specially as the festival season is about to begin next month.
Paul asked people to wear masks mandatorily and show no laxity on this aspect, stating 36-50 per cent of the COVID-19 cases can be reduced by wearing masks.
In view of festive seasos ahead, he also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour more diligently and responsibly, saying that even now 80 per cent people are susceptible.
"Masks can play an important role in preventing the transmission of the disease. Social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and hand hygiene will be the social vaccine against coronavirus infection till the time a vaccine comes," he added.
Bhushan said that the number of active COVID-19 cases were less than one-fifth of the total 55,62,663 infections in India.
"We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered," the health secretary said.
"India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world. India has 64 deaths per million population, whereas world's average stands at 123," he said.
Bhushan further said that early detection, isolation and seamless hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients has been made possible due to an exponential increase in testing infrastructure in the country.
