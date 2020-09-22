Tripura coronavirus update: 559 new cases in 24 hrs; death toll up at 248

At least 559 people tested



positive for COVID-19 in on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 22,834, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 248 with three more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

Altogether 419 people were discharged from Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital, the main referral hospital in the state for COVID-19 patients, following their recovery.

West district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 139 of the 245 COVID-19 deaths.

currently has 6,703 active cases, while 15,860 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

As many as 3,62,481 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state so far, he added.