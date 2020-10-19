Daily spike in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra drops below 6,000

-
Maharashtra on Monday recorded
5,984 new coronavirus cases, a signficant drop in daily numbers, which took its caseload to 16,01,365, a health official said.
125 fatalities took the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 42,240, he added.
The state had reported a single-day rise of 9,060 cases on Sunday.
15,069 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 13,84,879.
There are 1,73,759active cases in the state.
81,85,778 people have been tested so far.
The state's recovery rate is 86.48 per centwhile the case fatality rate is 2.64 percent.
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 2,405 new cases and 60 deaths on Monday, including 1,234 new cases and 43 deaths in Mumbai alone.
The case tally in the MMRis 5,55,786 and death toll is 17,331 (2,43,169 cases and 9,819 deaths in Mumbai).
Pune city saw 210 new cases on Monday, Pimpri Chinchwad 141, Nashik city 135 and Nagpur city reported 172 new infections.
The COVID-19 figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 16,01,365, Death toll 42,240, Recoveries 13,84,879, Active cases 1,73,759, People tested 81,85,778.
