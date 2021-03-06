Dalai Lama gets Covid-19 vaccine's 1st dose, urges people to get vaccinated

-
Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama, who on Saturday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, has appealed to the public to get vaccinated for the "greater benefit".
"In order to prevent serious problems, this injection is very helpful and good. Other patients also should also take this injection for greater benefit. I just took it and more people should have the courage to take this injection," he said.
The 86-year-old, who has been undergoing self-quarantine since January last year, came out of his residence on Saturday after over a year. He received the dose at the Zonal Hospital here at 7:10 am. He was kept under observation for about half an hour.
There are currently 589 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, as per the union health ministry. As many as 57,428 recoveries and 997 deaths have been reported in the state so far.
The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus commenced on March 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got himself vaccinated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Monday.
Several prominent political leaders in the country, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the first jab of the vaccine against coronavirus.
