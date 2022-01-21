Danger of Covid-19 has subsided in Delhi, situation under control: Jain

-
ALSO READ
Ensure no untreated waste is discharged into Yamuna: Satyendar Jain
Covid peak has arrived in Delhi, cases to decline now: Satyendar Jain
Portable mohalla clinics envisioned for JJ colonies, dense areas in Delhi
Delhi likely to see 14,000 Covid cases on Thursday: Satyendar Jain
All Delhi Jal Board services will be available online: Satyendar Jain
-
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of COVID-19 has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".
He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.
The national capital is expected to record 10,500 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 17 to 18 per cent, Jain said.
Considering the dip in daily cases and the positivity rate, he said, the government has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on withdrawing the weekend curfew, lifting the odd-even rule for opening of shops and allowing private offices to operate at 50 per cent capacity.
"Experts had warned that Delhi can record one lakh cases daily during this wave but that danger has been averted. We will take a call on lifting of more restrictions within three-four days," the minister told reporters here.
Delhi has passed the peak of the ongoing wave of the pandemic, Jain said.
He said that after recording around 28,000 Covid infections last week, Delhi is now reporting a sharp decline in the number of daily cases and the positivity rate.
The "grave danger of coronavirus has subsided in Delhi", Jain said.
The city had recorded 28,867 COVID-19 cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, 11,684 on Tuesday, 13,785 on Wednesday and 12,306 on Thursday.
The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far, 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday, 22.5 per cent on Tuesday, 23.9 per cent on Wednesday and 21.5 per cent on Thursday.
"Of the 43 fatalities recorded on Thursday, coronavirus was the primary cause in only three," Health Minister Jain said.
The capital has reported 396 deaths due to the infection in January so far.
According to officials, most of these patients had comorbidities and Covid was not the primary cause of death.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU