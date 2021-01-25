DATA STORY: At 131, India's single-day Covid toll at lowest since May 17

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 226 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 184182, the lowest since June 24 and 81.90 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.72 per cent (one in 141). The country is 13th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 13,203 cases to take its total caseload to 10,667,736. And, with 131 new fatalities its Covid-19 death toll reached 153,470, or 1.44 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 33,303 more vaccinations across India on Sunday, the total count of those inoculated reached 1,615,504. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 10,330,084 – or 96.83 per cent of total caseload – with 13,298 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
-
With a daily increase of 13,203 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,654,533 on Sunday to 10,667,736 – an increase of 0.1%. Death toll has reached 153,470, with 131 fatalities in a day. Now the thirteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 95,963 cases in the past 7 days.
-
India now accounts for 0.70% of all active cases globally (one in every 141 active cases), and 7.17% of all deaths (one in every 14 deaths).
-
India has so far vaccinated 1,615,504 people. That is 15.14 per cent of its total caseload, and 0.116 per cent of its population.
-
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 50 days.
-
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 226, compared with 1,254 on Sunday. Five states that have reported the highest net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (964), Kerala (843), Karnataka (168), Chandigarh (9), and Manipur (5).
-
With 13,298 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate remains unchanged at 96.83%, and fatality rate at 1.44%.
-
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.23%), Maharashtra (2.53%), and Gujarat (2.19%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
-
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 13,429 — 131 deaths and 13,298 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.98%.
-
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.
-
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 559.7 days, and for deaths at 811.7 days.
-
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6036), Maharashtra (2752), Karnataka (573), Tamil Nadu (569), and Gujarat (410).
-
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.38%), Maharashtra (95.18%), Punjab (95.46%), Uttarakhand (96.49%), and Gujarat (96.51%).
-
India on Sunday conducted 570,246 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 192,337,117. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.3%.
-
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.14%), Goa (12.04%), Chandigarh (9.96%), Nagaland (9.74%), and Kerala (9.62%).
-
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (12.48%) Goa (4.56%), Maharashtra (4.46%), Chandigarh (3.02%), and Chhattisgarh (2.23%).
-
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (522447), J&K (333428), Kerala (263584), Karnataka (251781), and Andhra Pradesh (246570).
-
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2009106), Karnataka (936051), Kerala (890278), Andhra Pradesh (887010), and Tamil Nadu (834740).
-
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 2,752 new cases to take its tally to 2009106. The state has added 27,483 cases in the past 10 days.
-
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 573 cases to take its tally to 936051.
-
Kerala, now the third most-affected state by total tally, has added 6036 cases to take its tally to 890278.
-
Andhra Pradesh has added 158 cases to take its tally to 887010.
-
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 569 to 834740.
-
Delhi has added 185 cases to take its tally to 633924.
-
Uttar Pradesh has added 268 cases to take its tally to 598713.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU