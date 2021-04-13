DATA STORY: India adds 161,736 Covid tally in a day, reports 879 deaths

India on Tuesday reported a net increase of 63,689 in active cases to take its count to 1,264,698, the most at any time since the outbreak early last year. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 5.30 per cent (one in 19). The country is 3rd among the most affected countries by active cases. On Tuesday, it added 161,736 cases to take its total caseload to 13,689,453. And, with 879 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 171,058, or 1.25 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 4,004,521 more people getting Covid-19 vaccine shots on Monday, India’s total count of those inoculated reached 108,533,085. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 12,253,697 – or 89.51 per cent of total caseload – with 97,168 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.