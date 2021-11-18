DATA STORY: India logs 11,919 new cases; active cases rise after 13 days

India on Thursday reported a net reduction of 207 in active cases to take its count to 128,762. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.66 per cent (one in 152). The country is eighteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Thursday, it added 11,919 cases to take its total caseload to 34,466,598 from 34,478,517 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 470 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 464,623, or 1.35 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 7,344,739 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Wednesday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,144,632,851. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 33,885,132܉– or 98.28 per cent of total caseload – with 11,242 new cured cases being reported on Thursday.

Now the eighteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 76,847 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.66% of all active cases globally (one in every 152 active cases), and 9.04% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,144,632,851 vaccine doses. That is 3319.84 per cent of its total caseload, and 81.85 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (148743874), Maharashtra (109463293), West Bengal (90066693), Madhya Pradesh (80656998), and Gujarat (79318776).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1241832), Kerala (1230988), Jammu and Kashmir (1225014), Delhi (1207128), and Uttarakhand (1117182).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 59 days.

The count of active cases across India on Thursday saw a net addition of 207, compared to net reduction of 2,238 on Wednesday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (205), Assam (72), Jammu and Kashmir (27), Delhi (20), and Himachal Pradesh (19).

With 11,242 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.28%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.35%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.17%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 12 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,712— 470 deaths and 11,242 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 4.01%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2004.7 days, and for deaths at 684.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5516), Maharashtra (886), West Bengal (819), Tamil Nadu (789), and Mizoram (459).

India on Wednesday conducted 1,232,505 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 628,248,841. The test positivity rate recorded was 1%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.75%), Kerala (13.04%), Sikkim (11.88%), Goa (11.79%), and Maharashtra (10.31%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (11.02%), Kerala (9.88%), Sikkim (2.52%), Manipur (2.52%), and West Bengal (1.97%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1615509), J&K (1244996), Kerala (1090550), Karnataka (774685), and Telangana (715335).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6626875), Kerala (5077984), Karnataka (2992584), Tamil Nadu (2717203), and Andhra Pradesh (2070516).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 1003 new cases to take its tally to 6626875.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 6849 cases to take its tally to 5077984.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 308 cases to take its tally to 2992584.

Tamil Nadu has added 782 cases to take its tally to 2717203.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 230 to 2070516.

Uttar Pradesh has added 6 cases to take its tally to 1710294.

Delhi has added 44 cases to take its tally to 1440528.