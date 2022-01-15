Data story: India logs 268,833 new cases; positivity ratio rate to 16.7%

India on Saturday reported a net increase of 145,747 in active cases to take its count to 1,417,820. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 2.66 per cent (one in 38). The country is sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Friday, it added 268,833 cases to take its total caseload to 36,850,962 from 36,582,129 — an increase of 0.73%. And, with 402 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 485,752, or 1.32 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,802,976 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Friday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,560,251,117. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,947,390 — or 94.83 per cent of total caseload — with 122,684 new cured cases being reported on Saturday.

Now the sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 1,482,590 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 2.66% of all active cases globally (one in every 38 active cases), and 8.76% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,560,251,117 vaccine doses. That is 4233.94 per cent of its total caseload, and 111.53 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 5 days.

The count of active cases across India on Saturday saw a net increase of 145,747, compared with 154,542 on Friday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Karnataka (25604), Tamil Nadu (14407), West Bengal (13930), Uttar Pradesh (13418), and Kerala (12291).

With 122,684 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.83%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.32%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.58%), Nagaland (2.14%), and Uttarakhand (2.05%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 123,086 — 402 deaths and 122,684 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.32%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 94.7 days, and for deaths at 837.2 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (43211), Karnataka (28723), Delhi (24383), Tamil Nadu (23459), and West Bengal (22645).

India on Friday conducted 1,613,740 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 700,712,824. The test positivity rate recorded was 16.7%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (7124278), Kerala (5342953), Karnataka (3153247), Tamil Nadu (2891959), and Andhra Pradesh (2096755).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 43211 new cases to take its tally to 7124278.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 16338 cases to take its tally to 5342953.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 28723 cases to take its tally to 3153247.

Tamil Nadu has added 23459 cases to take its tally to 2891959.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4528 to 2096755.

West Bengal has added 22645 cases to take its tally to 1863697.

Uttar Pradesh has added 15975 cases to take its tally to 1801231.

Delhi has added 24383 cases to take its tally to 1670966.