Data story: India logs 9,531 new Covid cases; active tally at 97,648

India on August 21 reported a decrease of 2,231 in active cases to take its count to 97,648. The country is nineteenth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 22, it added 9,531 cases to take its total caseload to 44,348,960. And, with 36 new fatalities, including 10 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 527,368, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,533,466 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,100,240,361. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,723,944 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 11,726 new cured cases being reported on August 22.