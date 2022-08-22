Data story: India logs 9,531 new Covid cases; active tally at 97,648

India on August 21 reported a decrease of 2,231 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 97,648. The country is nineteenth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On August 22, it added 9,531 cases to take its total caseload to 44,348,960. And, with 36 new fatalities, including 10 more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 527,368, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.
With 3,533,466 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on August 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,100,240,361. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,723,944 — or 98.59 per cent of the total caseload — with 11,726 new cured cases being reported on August 22.
- India has added 80,579 cases in the past 7 days.
- India has so far administered 2,100,240,361 vaccine doses.
- The count of active cases across India on August 21 saw a decrease of 2,231, compared with 1,287 on August 21.
- With 11,726 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59%, while the fatality rate at 1.19%.
- India’s new daily closed cases stand at 11,726 — 36 deaths and 11,726 recoveries.
- The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8084383), Kerala (6744387), Karnataka (4040831), Tamil Nadu (3563322), and Andhra Pradesh (2335933).
- The five states with the most active cases are Punjab (16269), Maharashtra (11641), Karnataka (10508), Kerala (7851), and Tamil Nadu (5947).
- The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148195), Kerala (70713), Karnataka (40210), Tamil Nadu (38033), and Delhi (26420).