DATA STORY: India's recovery rate tops 92%; Delhi reports biggest single-day spike

In yet another day of net reduction in active cases, India on Wednesday reported a decline of 7,618 to 533,787, the lowest level since July 30 and 48 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 53,357 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,656,478, or 92.09 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.

Overall, India’s total count of Covid-19 infections rose by 46,253 to 8,313,876. With the 514 fatalities reported on Wednesday, India’s Covid-19 reached 123,611, which is 1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases.

The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,554 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 4, 2020):

