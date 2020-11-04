DATA STORY: India's recovery rate tops 92%; Delhi reports biggest single-day spike

In yet another day of net reduction in active coronavirus cases, India on Wednesday reported a decline of 7,618 to 533,787, the lowest level since July 30 and 48 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. With 53,357 new cured cases in a day, the country’s recovered cases reached 7,656,478, or 92.09 per cent of all confirmed cases so far.
Overall, India’s total count of Covid-19 infections rose by 46,253 to 8,313,876. With the 514 fatalities reported on Wednesday, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 123,611, which is 1.49 per cent of all confirmed cases.
The third-most-affected country by active cases and fatalities, and second by total cases, India has added 323,554 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday (November 4, 2020):
India now accounts for 4.35% of all active cases globally (one in every 23 active cases), and 10.13% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 20 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 7618, compared with 20503 on Tuesday. The total now stands at 533787, the lowest active case tally since July 30. The states that have reported the biggest jump in active cases are Delhi (3067), Rajasthan (496), Haryana (419), Telangana (358), and Himachal Pradesh (161).
With 53357 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has gone past the 92% mark (at 92.09%); the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.49%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.15%), Maharashtra (2.61%), and Gujarat (2.13%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 53,971 — 514 deaths and 53357 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.96%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.6%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 124.2 days, and for deaths at 166.3 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (6862), Delhi (6725), Maharashtra (4909), West Bengal (3981), and Andhra Pradesh (2849).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (80.85%), Chhattisgarh (87.50%), West Bengal (88.73%), Delhi (89.33%), and Maharashtra (90.46%).
India on Tuesday conducted 1,209,609 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 112,998,959. The test positivity rate recorded on Sunday was 3.8%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (18.56%), Goa (14.51%), Chandigarh (13.27%), Puducherry (10.98%), and Chhattisgarh (10.29%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Sikkim (17.87%), Goa (13.73%), Delhi (11.29%), Kerala (11.22%), and Nagaland (10.46%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (243339), J&K (179258), Andhra Pradesh (158304), Assam (137889), and Kerala (136357).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1692693), Karnataka (832396), Andhra Pradesh (830731), Tamil Nadu (731942), and Uttar Pradesh (487335).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 4,909 cases. The state has added 53732 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 2756 cases to take its tally to 832396.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, has added 18,906 cases in the past seven days. On Wednesday it added 2849 cases to take its tally to 830731.
Kerala has added 6862 cases to take its tally to 451130.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 2,435 to 731942.
Uttar Pradesh has added 1726 cases to take its tally to 487335.
Delhi has added 6725 cases, the most in a day so far, to take its tally to 403096.
