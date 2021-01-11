DATA STORY: India sees lowest rise in Covid tally since June 24, fewest deaths since May 26

India on Monday reported a net reduction of 809 to take its count of active coronavirus cases to 222,526, 78.13 per cent lower than the September 18 peak of 1,017,754. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases has declined to 0.93 per cent (one in 108). The country is now 14th among the most affected countries by active cases. India added 16,311 cases, the lowest daily spike since June 24, to take its total caseload to 10,466,595. And, with 161 new fatalities, the fewest in a day since May 26, its Covid-19 death toll reached 151,160, or 1.45 per cent of total confirmed infections.
The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India now stands at 10,092,909 – or 96.43 per cent of total caseload – with 16,959 new cured cases being reported on Monday.
With a daily increase of 16,311 in total cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen 10,450,284 on Sunday to 10,466,595 – an increase of 0.2%. Death toll has reached 151,160, with 161 fatalities in a day. Now the fourteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by fatality, and second by total and recovered cases, India has added 126,126 cases in the past 7 days.
India now accounts for 0.93% of all active cases globally (one in every 108 active cases), and 7.78% of all deaths (one in every 13 deaths).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 41 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 809, compared with 855 on Sunday. Five states that have reported the highest increase in active cases are Maharashtra (1222), Karnataka (197), Odisha (20), Chandigarh (13), and Nagaland (3).
With 16,959 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has increased to 96.43%, and fatality rate has come down to 1.44%.
The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (3.22%), Maharashtra (2.54%), and Gujarat (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 17,120 — 161 deaths and 16,959 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.94%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.2%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 444.4 days, and for deaths at 650.4 days.
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (4545), Maharashtra (3558), West Bengal (823), Karnataka (792), and Tamil Nadu (724).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (91.66%), Maharashtra (94.65%), Uttarakhand (94.98%), Punjab (95.04%), and Gujarat (95.17%).
India on Sunday conducted 659,209 coronavirus tests, taking the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 181,755,831. The test positivity rate recorded was 2.5%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (14.69%), Goa (12.45%), Chandigarh (10.55%), Nagaland (9.83%), and Kerala (9.6%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Kerala (9.95%), Chandigarh (6.26%), Maharashtra (5.68%), Goa (4.33%), and Chhattisgarh (3.5%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (474026), J&K (309573), Kerala (240623), Andhra Pradesh (236010), and Karnataka (232351).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1969114), Karnataka (927559), Andhra Pradesh (884916), Tamil Nadu (826261), and Kerala (811148).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 3,558 new cases to take its tally to 1969114. The state has added 37,002 cases in the past 10 days.
Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 792 cases to take its tally to 927559.
Andhra Pradesh, the third-most-affected state by total cases, added 227 cases to take its tally to 884916.
Tamil Nadu has seen its tally going up by 857 to 826261.
Kerala has added 4545 cases to take its tally to 811148.
Delhi has added 399 cases to take its tally to 630200.
Uttar Pradesh has added 696 cases to take its tally to 593171.
