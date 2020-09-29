DATA STORY: With a net reduction of 15,064, India's active cases at lowest since Sep 11

India on Tuesday reported its ninth net decline in active coronavirus cases within 11 days — a cumulative reduction of 70,178 during the period — taking its count of active cases to 947,576, the lowest since September 11. With 776 fatalities in 24 hours, the fewest in a day since August 3, the country’s death toll reached 96,318.
An addition of 70,589 to total cases — the smallest single-day rise since September 1 — meanwhile, took the country’s overall coronavirus tally to 6,145,291. And a single-day jump of 84,877 in the number of cured cases pushed Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 5,101,397, or 83.01 per cent all infections reported so far.
The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 582,628 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the coronavirus data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 29, 2020):
India now accounts for 12.36% of all active cases globally (one in every 8 active cases), and 9.57% of all deaths (one in every 10).
Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in just 12 days.
The count of active cases across India has seen a net reduction of 15064, against an increase of 6238 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Chhattisgarh (1383), Assam (1312), Kerala (1171), Rajasthan (343), and Arunachal Pradesh (230).
With 84877 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate has improved to 83.01; the fatality rate remains unchanged at 1.57%.
India’s new daily closed cases stand at 85,653 — 776 deaths and 84877 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 0.91%.
India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 1.4%.
India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 60 days, and for deaths at 85.7 days.
The states that have seen their respective biggest single-day spikes in total cases are Arunachala Pradesh (328), and Rajasthan (2,112).
Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Maharashtra (11921), Karnataka (6892), Tamil Nadu (5589), Andhra Pradesh (5487), and Kerala (4538).
Among states with more than 25,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Kerala (67.40%), Chhattisgarh (68.72%), J&K (74.32%), Tripura (75.74%), and Uttarakhand (77.59%).
India on Monday conducted 1,142,811 coronavirus tests, and had a test positivity rate of 6.2%.
Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases) – are Maharashtra (20.4%), Chandigarh (15.39%), Puducherry (14.84%), Goa (12.91%), and Karnataka (12.34%).
Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Goa (30.17%), Tripura (23.87%), Maharashtra (21.01%), Rajasthan (18.42%), and Sikkim (15.92%).
Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (149443), J&K (119791), Andhra Pradesh (108507), Tamil Nadu (94869), and Assam (94482).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1351153), Andhra Pradesh (681161), Tamil Nadu (586397), Karnataka (582458), and Uttar Pradesh (390875).
Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported a net addition of 11,921 cases. The state has added 183657 cases in the past 10 days.
Andhra Pradesh, the second-most-affected state by total cases, has added 49,412 cases in the past seven days alone. On Tuesday it added 5487 cases.
Tamil Nadu, which has seen its tally going up by 5,589, has added more than 5,000 cases on each of the past 69 days.
Karnataka has reported 6892 cases, to take its tally to 582458.
Delhi has added 1984 cases to take its tally to 273098.
