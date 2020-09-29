DATA STORY: With a net reduction of 15,064, India's active cases at lowest since Sep 11

India on Tuesday reported its ninth net decline in active cases within 11 days — a cumulative reduction of 70,178 during the period — taking its count of active cases to 947,576, the lowest since September 11. With 776 fatalities in 24 hours, the fewest in a day since August 3, the country’s reached 96,318.

An addition of 70,589 to total cases — the smallest single-day rise since September 1 — meanwhile, took the country’s overall tally to 6,145,291. And a single-day jump of 84,877 in the number of cured cases pushed Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 5,101,397, or 83.01 per cent all infections reported so far.

The second-most-affected country by active and total cases, and third by fatality, India has added 582,628 in the past seven days. Here are the key takeaways from the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday (September 29, 2020):

